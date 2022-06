Lodolo (back) will pitch in a rehab game at the Reds complex in Arizona on Monday and from there he will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Given this timeline, Lodolo will head to Durham to meet Triple-A Louisville in advance of a potential rehab start next weekend. Lodolo could require multiple rehab starts at Triple-A, but that's to be determined.