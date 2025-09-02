default-cbs-image
Lodolo has been scratched from Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays due to illness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds will go with a bullpen game Tuesday instead, with Scott Barlow leading the way. It's unclear whether Lodolo's next start will simply be pushed back a few days or his turn will be skipped.

