Reds' Nick Lodolo: Scratched from start with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lodolo has been scratched from Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays due to illness, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds will go with a bullpen game Tuesday instead, with Scott Barlow leading the way. It's unclear whether Lodolo's next start will simply be pushed back a few days or his turn will be skipped.
