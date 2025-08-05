The Reds placed Lodolo on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left index finger blister.

Lodolo had to be lifted from Monday's start against the Cubs in the second inning after the blister flared up. He has dealt with blister problems before, so the Reds want to be cautious rather than rushing the southpaw back. Lodolo will be eligible for activation Aug. 20 and should have a good chance of being ready by that date. Nick Martinez is expected to take Lodolo's spot in the Cincinnati rotation.