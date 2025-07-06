Lodolo (5-6) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies after giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The left-hander delivered his 10th quality start of the season but couldn't avoid the loss since the Reds offense mustered just one run. Lodolo induced 17 swinging strikes on 85 pitches, but homers from Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber in the fifth and sixth innings swung the game in Philly's favor. Lodolo lines up to make his final start before the All-Star break next week against the Marlins, and he'll carry a 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 93:22 K:BB across 100.2 frames into that outing.