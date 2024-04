Lodolo (calf) struck out eight over five innings of one-run ball in his first rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Lodolo not only fanned eight batters but he also induced 17 swinging strikes on 77 pitches. It's a very encouraging performance from the left-hander as he works his way back from a left calf issue. Lodolo is expected to make one more rehab start later this week before joining the Reds' rotation on April 10 against the Brewers.