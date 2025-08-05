Reds manager Terry Francona said after Monday's 3-2 win over the Cubs that Lodolo (finger) is likely to be placed on the 15-day injured list, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo lasted only 1.2 innings Monday before exiting his start due to a blister on his left index finger. The southpaw has dealt with blister problems before, which factors into the Reds' decision to "err on the side of caution" with Lodolo, per Francona. Assuming Lodolo is indeed placed on the IL, he would be eligible to return Aug. 20. Nick Martinez worked 2.1 frames in relief of Lodolo and could slide back into the rotation in his place.