Lodolo (tibia) will throw live batting practice Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reds manager David Bell noted that how Lodolo fares during the live BP session and, even more importantly, how he bounces back a day later, will go a long way in determining whether he'll be ready for Opening Day. The left-hander is being eased along this spring after he missed much of last season with a stress reaction in his left tibia.