Lodolo (tibia) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo saw a specialist and underwent testing Monday as he deals with nagging discomfort in his left tibia. Reds manager David Bell also said the club had been set to meet Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps for the left-hander. What exactly came out of the exam and meeting remains unclear, but it would certainly appear to be a good sign that Lodolo is facing hitters again. The southpaw's status for Opening Day remains very much in question.