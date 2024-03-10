Lodolo (tibia) struck out one over two hitless and scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Guardians.

Lodolo fired two perfect innings, and no ball made it out of the infield in his Cactus League debut. This was his first time pitching in 309 days since the left-hander suffered a stress fracture in left tibia last year that limited him to seven starts. Lodolo told Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com that he felt good despite being anxious. The in-stadium scoreboard indicated his fastball topped out at 96 mph, up a few ticks from his average last season. Lodolo's slow progression through spring training will prevent him from being part of the first turn of the regular-season rotation, but he is expected to be ready soon after that.