Reds' Nick Lodolo: Tosses five shutout frames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lodolo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings against the Padres. He struck out two.
Lodolo returned from an illness that sidelined him for a start and turned in a sharp five-inning performance, though the Reds' bullpen gave away the lead and left him with a no-decision. The left-hander has quietly been excellent this season, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 139.1 innings in 25 starts.
