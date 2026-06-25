Reds' Rhett Lowder: Allows two homers in loss

Lowder (3-5) took the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Lowder allowed three runs on two homers in the third inning but was otherwise able to keep the Brewers in check, generating 13 whiffs on 100 pitches and departing one out shy of a quality start. While the 24-year-old has lost back-to-back decisions, he's posted a solid 3.66 ERA through four outings since returning from the injured list June 7. He owns a 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 48:29 K:BB across 58 innings this season and lines up for a road rematch with the Brewers next week.