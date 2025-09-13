Lowder (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Lowder has sat out the entire season while working his way back from injuries to his forearm and, more recently, his oblique. The Reds haven't ruled out a late-season return for the 23-year-old righty, though he would need a relatively quick rehab assignment to have time to make an appearance for the Reds before the end of the season.