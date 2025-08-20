Lowder (forearm/oblique) threw a side session earlier this week and is expected to do so again Friday in front of team staff when the Reds are in Arizona, MLB.com reports.

The report indicates Lowder's side session went well, which is encouraging news for the team's 2024 first-round draft pick. The right-hander is not expected to pitch for Cincinnati or any of its affiliates this season but is expected to have a normal offseason, which will include the Arizona Fall League.