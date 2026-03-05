Lowder allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against Team Cuba.

Lowder had another strong effort in his third outing, mixing in all four of his pitches during the 43-pitch appearance. It was his second consecutive scoreless effort, and he's gone 21 outs without allowing a run. The right-hander is part of a group competing for the final rotation spot, but Lowder's addition to the starting staff appears to be a formality, especially now that No. 1 starter Hunter Greene left camp to get his elbow checked out.