Lowder (forearm) exited Thursday's rehab start with a strained oblique, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

It's believed to be a "significant" strain, according to Goldsmith. Lowder was already working his way back from a forearm issue, so this new injury certainly sets him back. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 Draft, Lowder has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season, as he also dealt with some elbow soreness during the spring. His 2025 debut will have to wait even longer.