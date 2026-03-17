Reds' Rhett Lowder: Makes Opening Day roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowder was told that he has made the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lowder was informed along with fellow starters Brandon Williamson and Chase Burns. The three of them will occupy two rotation spots and back each other up in those spots due to their recent injury histories or lack of experience. Lowder is coming back from a forearm injury and oblique strain that he suffered in 2025.