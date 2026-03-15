Lowder allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rangers.

The results weren't pretty, but Lowder was able to work around traffic on the bases. The righty also built his pitch count up to 76 (44 strikes). After a couple of breezy outings to open the Cactus League, Lowder has been stung for seven runs (four earned), 11 hits and four walks over seven innings in his last two starts. Still, he's probably done enough to nail down one of the two available spots in the rotation. Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson are also in the mix for those vacancies