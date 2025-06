The Reds transferred Lowder (forearm/oblique) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Wade Miley, who was signed Wednesday. Lowder originally went on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain but more recently suffered a left oblique strain while on a rehab assignment. The righty remains shut down with the oblique issue, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to resume his rehab assignment.