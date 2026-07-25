Reds' Rhett Lowder: Positive showing in no-decision

Lowder allowed two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Friday.

Lowder put together a bounce-back effort after getting rocked for eight runs over 2.1 innings in Colorado in his last appearance. While Friday's effort wasn't enough to get him back in the win column for the first time since April, it was at least a step in the right direction. He has posted a 5.61 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 65:37 K:BB through 77 innings over 18 appearances (15 starts) this season. Lowder isn't guaranteed another turn through the rotation since Nick Lodolo (finger blister) is eligible to return from the injured list during next week's home series versus the Guardians.