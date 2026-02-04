Lowder's velocity returned to the 93-95 mph range during short outings in the Arizona Fall League last year, Keith Law of The Athletic reports.

Lowder missed all of the 2025 season initially with a forearm injury, which he rehabbed, before a strained oblique muscle kept him off the mound until the AFL. In addition to a velocity bounce-back, the right-hander showed a plus changeup and a sharper slider that missed bats. Lowder enters spring training healthy and will compete for a spot in the rotation.