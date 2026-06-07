Reds' Rhett Lowder: Signs of rust in return

Lowder took a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing no runs on one hit and five walks in three innings. He struck out four.

After missing just over three weeks of action with right shoulder discomfort, Lowder showed plenty of rust in his return to the major leagues Sunday following a lone minor-league rehab appearance. The 24-year-old right-hander threw only 34 of his 70 pitches for strikes, also walking a season-worst five hitters, but he at least managed to keep St. Louis off the board. Lowder has issued at least three passes in three consecutive outings en route to posting a shaky 5.01 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 31:23 K:BB over 41.1 innings, so he'll be searching for some control his next time out versus Arizona.