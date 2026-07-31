Reds' Rhett Lowder: Six strong innings in no-decision

Lowder took a no-decision Thursday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Lowder cruised through four shutout innings to begin the evening in what was ultimately one of his better showings of the campaign. The right-hander logged a quality start, just his fourth of the year and first since way back during his April 20 outing in Tampa Bay, while the five punchouts were his most in his past six appearances. Lowder should get at least more turn through the rotation next week against the Athletics due to Nick Lodolo's (finger) absence, holding a 5.42 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 70:37 K:BB over 83 innings.