Lowder threw a bullpen session Monday that manager Terry Francona described as "very polished," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lowder showed no rust after missing all of 2025 with a forearm injury followed by an oblique strain. The right-hander was able to have a normal offseason, which included work in the Arizona Fall League. Lowder's in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Julian Aguiar, Chase Burns and Brandon Williamson.