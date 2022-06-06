Gutierrez will be shut down for two weeks with a first-degree UCL strain but has avoided a more serious injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gutierrez hit the injured list Sunday with what was originally called right forearm soreness. Any time a UCL is involved, things seldom look particularly good, but it at least seems as though Tommy John surgery is off the table at this time. Given that he won't be throwing for two weeks, however, it will be quite a while before he's back in action at the big-league level.