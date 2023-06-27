Gutierrez (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to resume facing hitters in live batting practice July 25, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Gutierrez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent July 20, 2022. The fact that the Reds have already identified a date a month down the road for when Gutierrez might face hitters suggests he's already resumed a throwing program, though it's unclear whether he's currently throwing bullpen sessions or if he remains limited to playing catch off flat ground. Cincinnati is hoping that Gutierrez will be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the first week of August before potentially joining the big-league bullpen later that month or sometime in September.