Miley did not factor into the decision Sunday against Detroit, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It was a strong outing overall for Miley, with both of the Tigers' runs coming on a pair of solo homers. After allowing four runs over two innings in a relief appearance to start his season, Miley has given up just five runs over 10 innings in his subsequent two starts. The veteran left-hander is currently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home next week in his next outing.