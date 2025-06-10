Miley (1-0) collected the win Monday against the Guardians after giving up three runs on five hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Miley was inefficient in his first start of the year, tossing just 42 of his 78 pitches for strikes, and he also generated a mere three whiffs. The 38-year-old journeyman left-hander now has a 9.00 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 2:4 K:BB covering seven innings, but he figures to remain in Cincinnati's rotation until Hunter Greene (groin) returns from the injured list. Even so, Miley should be avoided as a fantasy streamer in most situations in his next scheduled outing against the first-place Tigers, who own an .804 OPS versus southpaws since May 1.