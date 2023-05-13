site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Wil Myers: Not in starting nine
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2023
Myers will sit Saturday against Miami.
Myers hits the bench for the second time in three games. He hasn't exactly earned regular playing time this season, slashing .200/.259/.310 in 108 trips to the plate. Henry Ramos will be the right fielder Saturday.
