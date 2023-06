The Rockies reinstated Cron (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Back spasms sent Cron to the injured list May 15, and now returns to the active roster after two rehab games in rookie ball. Cron was slashing .228/.277/.426 prior to getting hurt, and he'll presumably return to his everyday role at first base. Michael Toglia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.