Cron went 4-for-7 with a two-run home run, a walk and three runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Cron did the majority of his damage in the second game, as he delivered his 11th homer of the season in the first inning. He's in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak -- all of which have been at Coors Field -- during which he's maintained a .455 batting average with a pair of long balls, eight RBI and 11 runs scored. For the season, Cron has an impressive .331/.378/.629 line across 164 plate appearances.