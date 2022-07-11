Cron (wrist) will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Cron's return from a two-game absence due to a left wrist contusion is a big boon for fantasy managers as the Rockies kick off a seven-game homestand to close out their first-half schedule. Assuming he doesn't incur any setbacks with his wrist or misses time due to another injury, Cron should be on track to start at least six games this week. The 32-year-old is hitting .295 with 20 home runs, 66 RBI and 49 runs through 84 games this season.