Cron (back) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Reds.

Cron will check back into Colorado's spring lineup for the first time since March 14 after a bout with back spasms prompted the club to exercise caution with him over the past two weeks. The veteran first baseman apparently checked out fine after hitting high-velocity pitching Saturday, so the back issue shouldn't be anything that hinders him at the plate moving forward.