Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Two games after smacking his first home run of the campaign, Cron went deep again Friday, tying the game with a two-run shot off Vince Velasquez in the fourth inning. He now has nine RBI on the season and is slashing .200/.313/.382 across 64 plate appearances.