Cron went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 4-1 win over Arizona.
Cron's sixth-inning homer didn't travel quite as far as the 504-foot blast he crushed Friday, but the 457-foot shot was plenty deep to bring home three runs and provide the margin of victory for Colorado in the contest. The slugger went deep only twice in 25 games in August, but he's already hit four homers through nine contests in September. Cron is tied for seventh in the National League with 28 homers on the campaign.