Cron is doing okay after being hit in the head by a pitch Thursday, and he cleared concussion protocol, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cron exited the game in the seventh inning, though manager Bud Black stated it was as a precaution. It appears he could be able to return to the lineup Friday against San Diego as a result. If not, Joshua Fuentes figures to see an uptick in playing time.