Cron went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two additional RBI in a 6-3 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Cron was responsible for all three of Colorado's runs with a solo home run in the sixth inning and two-run double in the eighth following a first inning single. The long ball is the 32-year-old's 29th of the campaign, which puts him one shy of his career-high of 30 set back in 2018 with Tampa Bay. He's in the midst of a 6-for-10 stretch on the heels of going 2-for-18 over his prior five contests.