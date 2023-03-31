Cron went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five total RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win against San Diego.

Cron was arguably the offensive standout of Opening Day, as he was the only player in the league to go deep twice. The veteran first baseman put the Rockies on the board with a first-inning single, gave the team a 4-2 lead with a fifth-inning three-run homer and went deep again with a solo shot in the seventh. Cron has hit 25-plut homers in each of his last four full seasons (excluding the shortened 2020 campaign), and he appears well on his way to putting up big power numbers again in 2023.