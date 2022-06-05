site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-c-j-cron-day-off-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cron is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta.
Cron is hitting .200 with two home runs and 15 strikeouts over his last 10 games. Connor Joe will start at first base Charlie Blackmon starts at designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read