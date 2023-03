Cron hasn't played since Tuesday and will be out at least a few more days due to back spasms, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

It appears to be a day-to-day situation at this point, although the Rockies aren't providing a timetable for Cron's return. Mike Moustakas and Harold Castro have handled first base the last two days and Michael Toglia would also be a candidate to see time there if Cron's absence drags on.