Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals.

Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.