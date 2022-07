Cron went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Cron delivered separate RBI singles in the first and sixth innings. He's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's tallied six RBI and a run scored while hitting .321. Cron is putting together another strong season in Colorado, maintaining a .295/.347/.531 line across 334 plate appearances.