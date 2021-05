Cron went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cron had two singles that each drove in a run in Friday's game. The 31-year-old is amongst the hitting leaders for Colorado, slashing .308/.400/.500 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 19 runs in 120 plate appearances. He has never batted higher than .278 over a full season in his career.