Cron went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Philadephia.

Cron didn't add to his MLB-leading total of six home runs Wednesday, but he still delivered another multi-hit and multi-RBI performance . The 32-year-old is slashing .333/.365/.813 with 16 RBI and 10 runs through 12 games in 2022.