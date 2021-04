Cron went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Cron was responsible for almost all of the Rockies' runs in the contest, driving in a pair with a double in the sixth inning before blasting a three-run shot in the eighth. The home run was the first of the regular season for the slugger after he went deep five times during spring straining. Cron boosted his average to .208 with the two-hit performance.