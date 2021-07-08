Cron was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the seventh inning with an apparent head injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Cron was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning, but the ball appeared to hit his helmet. The 31-year-old was able to walk to first base, but the Rockies chose to remove him from the game following the incident. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a run and a strikeout. It's not yet clear whether the injury will limit his availability going forward.