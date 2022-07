Cron was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth inning due to a left wrist contusion.

Cron went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to begin Friday's game but was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning and removed from the game. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If Cron misses additional time, Connor Joe and Elehuris Montero are candidates for increased looks at first base.