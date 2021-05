Cron (back) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against San Diego, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Cron is on track to return to action following a brief stint on the injured list due to a lower-back strain. He was off to a strong start at the dish prior to the injury, hitting .290 with five homers and 15 RBI in his first 29 games. Connor Joe figures to return to a bench role following Cron's activation.