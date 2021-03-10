Cron went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs in Tuesday's spring win over the Diamondbacks.

Cron got off to a slow start this spring by going just 1-for-13 with one single and six strikeouts across five games, but he had his way against Arizona with three extra-base hits in Tuesday's blowout win. Although the 31-year-old is in camp as a non-roster invitee, he has a good chance to carve out regular at-bats during the regular season. Although Josh Fuentes has also impressed at the plate and on defense while competing for the job at first base, Fuentes has more defensive versatility, which could lead to more playing time for Cron.