Cron is out of the lineup Monday versus the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Cron will head to the bench Monday as the Rockies start a three-game series in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old has gone 4-for-20 with two doubles, two runs scored and six walks while striking out four times over six games in the month of May. Mike Moustakas will replace him at first base and bat sixth in the series opener with the Pirates.