Cron went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 5-0 win against the Phillies on Thursday.

Cron gave the Rockies all the offense they ended up needing with his two-run shot to left field in the first inning. The homer was just his second across his past 15 games after he began the campaign with three long balls over his first three contests. Cron has gone deep at least 25 times in each of his past four full seasons, and with five so far in 2023, he appears primed to reach that total again.